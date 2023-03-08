All set for the maiden Ghana Automotive Summit 2023

The Automobile Assemblers Association of Ghana will host its maiden Automotive Summit on March 20 2023 in Accra.

The summit on the theme: ‘Creating A New Economic Backbone for Ghana and The Sub-Region,’ will present the opportunity for leading experts and industry professionals in the Sector to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automobile industry.

A statement issued in Accra by the organisers said the summit would concurrently run along an exhibition of over 20 vehicle models locally assembled in Ghana by the members of the AAAG.

“We are delighted to host this maiden summit, which will explore the future of the automobile industry and the technologies and innovations that will shape it,” Mr Jeffrey Oppong Peprah, the President of AAAG.

He said this would provide the country the opportunity to discuss the issues and opportunities impacting businesses and the automobile industry as a whole.

The AAAG membership include Volkswagen Ghana, Japan Motors, Rana Motors, Kantanka Automobile, Silverstar Ghana, Stallion Group Toyota-Tsusho Company. Associate members are Toyota Ghana and CFAO Motors Ghana.

The event will attract an audience of hundreds of senior-level representatives from across the breadth of the industry, including vehicle manufacturers, component manufacturers, engineers, government, the financial sector and insurance.

The panel discussions will address the key areas of focus for the automotive industry including sustainability, competitiveness, standards, the creation of a local used car market, component manufacturing, retail, auto financing, and insurance.

Speakers include senior executives from vehicle manufacturers, policymakers, and a host of content experts from automotive and aligned industries.

This summit is supported by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.