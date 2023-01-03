All Stars Of Jungle Avenue lifts East Legon Reunion Fun Match trophy

Jungle Avenue’s All Stars beat Get Vim Super Stars on penalties to win the Cup at stake for the East Legon Reunion Match on January 1st 2023.

After the exciting game has ended 4-4, Jungle Avenue managed to outscore Get Vim by four goals to one.

The after party at A&C Mall was super exciting, chilling and special as families and friends fraternized in style.

Makqash Abrantie, the organizer of the match thanked all who contributed and participated. He said it was a community fun match to foster peace and unity among residents of East Legon, especially the youth who are the future leaders.

“We have decided to make it an annual affair and hope the next edition would be bigger” he said.

The winners and losers enjoyed together, before during and after the match, and it was a nice opportunity for some people who had come from abroad to watch the game.

Some of the personalities who laced their boots and donned the jerseys were Makqash Abrantie, Laryea, Kankam, Ankama, Sika, Cudjoe, Kaka, Manuel, Burger and Kweku Randolf.