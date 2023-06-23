All Sub-brands of AirtelTigo to Take Up New Brand Name AT

AirtelTigo, Ghana’s number three telecoms network has officially changed its brand name to AT with effect from today 22nd June 2023.



Techfocus24 broke the news ahead of the official press conference to announce the name change, citing an SMS circular to all customers, which read “Dear Customer, We’re happy to announce to you that AirtelTigo is now AT, so going forward, call us AT. Life is simple!”

The name, according to a statement from the company, is in tandem with its brand promise – Life is Simple – hence the change to a more simplified name, AT.

In November 2017, Airtel and Tigo merged and became one company – AirtelTigo. Since that merger, the company has traded under the name AirtelTigo offering various telecommunication services from data to mobile money services and other mobile voice services.

According to the statement, the name change will apply to all sub-brands; ATMoney, AT Business, AT Premier and AT Insurance.



“Our social media and website domain names would change accordingly. The new name, AT will also apply to all future communications, marketing materials, and branding efforts. All trade materials reflecting AirtelTigo will subsequently change to reflect the new brand, AT, whereas the brand colours will remain the same,” it added.

Speaking during a press launch, Leo Skarlatos, Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo stated “AT is a bold and strategic move aimed at reflecting our brand promise of simplicity making it easier for our customers to identify and engage with us.”

”As a company living our brand promise, we constantly strive for simplicity, and the name AT perfectly encapsulates this quality and will resonate strongly with our customers,” he said.

He urged AT’s stakeholders to note that the change is only applicable to the brand name and logo, and will not impact its management structure, products, or services.



“We will continue to offer the same innovative services that our customers have come to know and trust, with an enhanced focus on user experience and customer satisfaction,” he emphasized.

The CEO assured customers of AT’s commitment to making life simple for its customers. “We believe that this name change will only serve to strengthen our brand identity and represents our dedication to growth and simplicity. Mr. Skarlatos reiterated.

Meanwhile, since 2021 when government of Ghana acquired 100% in AirtelTigo for 1%, it has now secured an investor who is now preparing to take over the operations of the telco.

Unconfirmed reports says the new investor is a blueblood private equity firm from the UK, Hannam and Partners working together with Oracle.

The new investor comes at a time when AT stands at number three on the market with a 14.7% market share as of January 2023.

Leo Skalatos has assured customers that in a few weeks AT will roll out some exciting offers in line with its new brand name.