All unregistered tourism enterprises to be closed down

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has asked tourism enterprises operating without a valid registration and license from the Authority to legalise their businesses by May 31, 2022.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, in Accra, the Authority said it would in June 2022 commence a nationwide crackdown on unlawful tourism firms to stop them from operating.

It said the Tourism Act of 2011 (Act 817) required the Authority to register and license all tourism businesses, including Hotels, Spas, Guest Houses, Serviced Apartments, Hostels, Home Lodges, Restaurants, Fast Food Joints, Traditional Catering Establishments (Chop Bars), Drinking Bars, Travel Agencies, Movie Houses, Event Centres, Entertainment Centres, Banquet Halls, Conference Facilities, Pubs, Night Clubs, Tour Companies, and Car Rentals.

The release noted that tourism enterprises, including apartments that operate, “AirBnB” without a legal license by the Authority, breaches section 25(2) of the Tourism Act, 2011 (Act 817) hence would also have their businesses shutdown and sanctioned.

It also urged all tourism enterprises to contact any GTA Regional Office or the Head Office and pay outstanding tariffs before the beginning of the enforcement exercise.