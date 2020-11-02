Madam Fidelia Kudaariwo, a Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Chiana-Paga Constituency, says all the Party needs is to win the December 7, 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

She pledged her full support for Mr Robert Apechira Aloo, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the area, and urged members and supporters of the Party to campaign in all corners of the Constituency in unity and ensure victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr Aloo.

“I am here to pledge my full support for my brother, and we are going to work together and make sure that the Chiana-Paga Constituency seat will be captured for the NPP in this year’s election.”

Madam Kudaariwo who contested the NPP primaries in the Constituency and lost to Mr Aloo pledged her support at a brief ceremony to present party t-shirts, posters, face masks, and alcohol based hand sanitizers to the Constituency executives to support the campaign activities of the PC.

She said there was no bad blood between she and Mr Aloo contrary to speculations among some members of the Party in the Constituency, and emphasized that “ What you are hearing is not true, I want to tell everybody that it is not true.”

Madam Kudaariwo said she had organised series of meetings in the Constituency in her quest to strategize and canvass for votes for President Akufo-Addo and the PC to enable them retain power and capture the Chiana-Paga Constituency seat.

She said it was critical for all to join hands and support the PC and the Party to achieve its aim in the December 7 elections, “We cannot relax and say because he is the PC, he or the Party should do everything, so this is my widow’s mite.

“From today, we are going to work hard devoid of divisions. The Party is bigger than the two of us and our followers. So please let’s come together and work to ensure operation win all polling stations. All we need is to win,” she said.

Receiving the items, Mr Mohammed Adams Karimu, the Chiana – Paga Constituency Chairman of the NPP, thanked Madam Kudaariwo for her zeal and support for the Party in the Constituency, and prayed for the Almighty Allah’s blessings for her.

He commended Madam Kudaariwo for her demonstration of unity and love for the Party, and called on all supporters and members of the Party to emulate her gesture and example, “I know is still left with about 35 day, but we can still do more to support the Party.”

On his party, Mr Aloo expressed gratitude to Madam Kudaariwo for her support for him and the Party. “I am not just looking at the items she has donated, but I am looking at her pledge, full support and commitment to the work of the Party.

“The call on everybody to really behind President Akuffo-Addo and myself, Robert Apechira Aloo as the PC. I am happy that this call has come at this opportune time for us to match forward in this Constituency and secure victory for the PC and the Presidential Candidate in the Chiana-Paga Constituency.”

He said what was demonstrated was not just for the victory of the Party, but the longterm vision they all had for the Party in the Constituency, which would turn the Constituency into NPP stronghold in subsequent elections as it was done in other Constituencies.

“I want to thank you very much and wish that the good Lord will continue to protect and guide you as we all transverse the nook and cranny of this Constituency to secure victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Robert Apechira Aloo as the Member of Parliament for the Constituency.”