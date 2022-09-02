All winners from the second edition of AWEMA festival

The second edition of the African Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA)held at the Accra City Hotel served up some iconic moments as wedding makers converge to receive recognition.

This year’s edition brought together wedding makers across the African continent as they receive honours in areas of 27 categories.

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Camidoh won the AWEMA Performing Art of the Year while MC Smiling Smith was adjudged the Master of Ceremonies.

Music at weddings forms a vital aspect of the celebration and DJ Mynor picked up the Best DJ of the Year while Foto KonceptGh won the Photographer of the Year.

The Best Catering Services of the Year award went to Chef Clemzy while Emmboat Events won the Florist of the Year.

Full list of winners:

AWEMA Ballon Designer of the Year

Balloon GH

AWEMA Best Catering Services of the Year

Chef Clemzy

AWEMA Best Local Bar Vendor

Savour Paradise

AWEMA Bridal Stylist of the Year

Yoli Koomson

AWEMA Cake Designer of the Year

Butter Cream Queen GH

AWEMA Cocktail Mixology of the Year

Richie Chills Cocktail

AWEMA Creative Decor Stylist of the Year

Steve Floral

AWEMA Discovery DJ of the Year

DJ Kafui

AWEMA Discovery M.C of the Year

Kwaku Sekyithe MC

AWEMA Discovery Wedding Planner of the Year

Dee Excel Events

AWEMA Dowry Carrier Brand of the Year

Elegancy By Lyna Ushering

AWEMA Event Florist of the Year

Emmboat Events

AWEMA Kente Vendor of the Year

Kente Haven

AWEMA MC of the Year

MC Smiling Smith

AWEMA Most Promising Security Company of the Year

Asuavo Security Ushering of the Year

AWEMA Photography of the Year

FotoKoncept GH

AWEMA Ring Company of the Year

Jogo Jewel

AWEMA Hair Stylist of the Year

Awos Uniktouch

AWEMA Wedding Planner of the Year

Plush Events GH

AWEMA Performing of the Year

Camidoh

AWEMA DJ of the Year

DJ Mynor