All winners from the second edition of AWEMA festival

The second edition of the African Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA)held at the Accra City Hotel served up some iconic moments as wedding makers converge to receive recognition.
This year’s edition brought together wedding makers across the African continent as they receive honours in areas of 27 categories.
Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Camidoh won the AWEMA Performing Art of the Year while MC Smiling Smith was adjudged the Master of Ceremonies.
Music at weddings forms a vital aspect of the celebration and DJ Mynor picked up the Best DJ of the Year while Foto KonceptGh won the Photographer of the Year.
The Best Catering Services of the Year award went to Chef Clemzy while Emmboat Events won the Florist of the Year.
Full list of winners:
AWEMA Ballon Designer of the Year
Balloon GH
AWEMA Best Catering Services of the Year
Chef Clemzy
AWEMA Best Local Bar Vendor
Savour Paradise
AWEMA Bridal Stylist of the Year
Yoli Koomson
AWEMA Cake Designer of the Year
Butter Cream Queen GH
AWEMA Cocktail Mixology of the Year
Richie Chills Cocktail
AWEMA Creative Decor Stylist of the Year
Steve Floral
AWEMA Discovery DJ of the Year
DJ Kafui
AWEMA Discovery M.C of the Year
Kwaku Sekyithe MC
AWEMA Discovery Wedding Planner of the Year
Dee Excel Events
AWEMA Dowry Carrier Brand of the Year
Elegancy By Lyna Ushering
AWEMA Event Florist of the Year
Emmboat Events
AWEMA Kente Vendor of the Year
Kente Haven
AWEMA MC of the Year
MC Smiling Smith
AWEMA Most Promising Security Company of the Year
Asuavo Security Ushering of the Year
AWEMA Photography of the Year
FotoKoncept GH
AWEMA Ring Company of the Year
Jogo Jewel
AWEMA Hair Stylist of the Year
Awos Uniktouch
AWEMA Wedding Planner of the Year
Plush Events GH
AWEMA Performing of the Year
Camidoh
AWEMA DJ of the Year
DJ Mynor