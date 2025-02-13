All You Need To Know About TANKO: Young Council of State Member In Volta Region

Businessman and politician Gabriel Tanko Kwamega-Atokple has been elected as the Volta Region’s representative on Ghana’s Council of State, securing a decisive victory with 24 out of 36 votes.

His election marks a significant step in bringing business acumen, fresh and young personalities to the advisory body.

The highly competitive election saw nine out of the twelve candidates receiving no votes, underscoring Kwamega-Atokple’s strong support within the region.

The election, held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, saw the participation of key regional stakeholders and delegates.

Among the contestants were notable figures such as Dr. Wuaku David Kofi, Felix Lartey, Gabrilla Buhari, Ing. Worlali Kwabla Ameevor, Torgbuiga Adamah III, Togbi Kpemini Gawu, Azi Ganyo, Havi Delasi Justice, Kirchuffs Atengble, Godwin Yayra Nkuawu, Amegashie Godisgood and Rev. Cephas Kodzo Dzidzienyo.

Speaking after his victory, Mr. Atokple expressed his profound gratitude to the delegates and assembly members for their overwhelming support.

He emphasized his commitment to working closely with all persons to drive sustainable development in the region.

“I am deeply honoured to have been entrusted with this responsibility. As a youth, I see this as a call to serve diligently and ensure that the Volta Region gets the development it deserves. I will work hand in hand with all stakeholders, including assembly members, traditional leaders, and the government, to bring real progress to our people,” he stated.

Mr. Atokple further reassured the region’s residents that he would not disappoint them, pledging to be a voice of influence and advocacy.

His vast experience in corporate leadership, gold sales, real estate development, and public service would be at play and service to the people of the Volta region.

Mr. Kwamega-Atokple is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sesi-Edem Company Limited and Tanko Foundation – an organization dedicated to philanthropy and social impact.

His commitment to social development is evident through the Tanko Foundation, which focuses on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

As a dedicated member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he has actively contributed to policy development and social welfare initiatives in Ghana. His election to the Council of State is expected to strengthen the Volta Region’s voice at the national level, with his business expertise playing a key role in shaping advisory decisions.

Tanko victory means he will serve as the Volta Region’s voice on the Council of State, an important constitutional body that advises the President on national issues. His role will include offering counsel on governance, policy direction, and regional developmental matters.

The election underscores the region’s democratic process in selecting a representative with the vision and influence to engage in national decision-making. Tanko is expected to leverage his experience in business and leadership to advocate for the Volta Region’s progress.

The Council of State is a constitutional advisory body established under Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.