All You Need to Know About WhatsApp Edit

Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp has finally rolled out the Edit feature on iOS as well after introducing it on Android phone earlier.

Edit message is now available on Apple iPhone that allows users to edit a message after they’ve been sent.

The feature makes it easier for users to make corrections, rectify general spelling errors and also add more context to messages after sending them.

This prevents users from deleting the entire message and then sending the message again.

Do note that WhatsApp has set a time limit of 15 minutes. This means the sent messages will be editable till fifteen minutes from the time of sending them.

How Edit message feature works

WhatsApp’s “Edit message” feature allows users to modify their already sent messages. Whether it’s fixing a typo, correcting information, or adding more context, this feature comes in handy.

Using it is quite simple:

Just press and hold the message you want to edit

A menu will appear then you select the “Edit”.

It’s important to note that this feature works not only in individual chats but also in group chats.

In a related development, WhatsApp has recently added a new Privacy Check Dashboard to the app. This allows users to keep track of all their privacy settings on the platform.

The section comes with all the privacy options in one place and also allows users to make changes and adjust the settings as per their requirements.