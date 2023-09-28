All you need to know about World Teachers’ Day

World Teachers’ Day is a day to celebrate and appreciate the work of teachers around the world.

It is observed on October 5 every year, and it aims to raise awareness and recognition of the role and contribution of teachers in society. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that teachers face in their profession, and to advocate for better support and conditions for them.

World Teachers’ Day was established in 1994 by UNESCO and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to commemorate the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. This recommendation is a standard-setting instrument that sets out the rights and responsibilities of teachers, as well as the standards for their initial preparation, continuing education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. The recommendation also covers the status of higher-education teaching personnel, which was adopted in 1997.

World Teachers’ Day is co-convened by UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF, and Education International (EI), which is a global federation of teacher unions. These organizations organize various events and activities to mark the day, such as conferences, seminars, workshops, webinars, awards, campaigns, etc. They also choose a theme for each year’s celebration, which reflects the current issues and priorities of the teaching profession. For example, the theme for 2023 is “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage”.

World Teachers’ Day is also celebrated by many countries, regions, and communities around the world. They organize their own events and activities to honor and thank their teachers, such as ceremonies, festivals, parades, concerts, exhibitions, etc. They also present gifts, cards, flowers, or other tokens of appreciation to their teachers. Some countries also have their own national or regional teachers’ days that may coincide with or differ from World Teachers’ Day.

World Teachers’ Day is a day to acknowledge and celebrate the vital role that teachers play in shaping the future of humanity. Teachers are not only educators, but also mentors, guides, leaders, innovators, and agents of change. They inspire and empower their students to learn, grow, and achieve their potential. They also contribute to social cohesion, cultural diversity, and sustainable development. World Teachers’ Day is a day to express gratitude and respect for teachers and their profession.