Allegations against Nana Nkrawri II False – Sunyani Traditional Council

The Sunyani Traditional Council has refuted allegations levelled against its President, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, for selling the Sunyani Paramount Queenmother’s stool to the highest bidder.

It described such allegations as baseless, unfounded, false and without merit.

Some members of the Boahen Korkor Royal Family, the mother-gate of the Sunyani Traditional Area have challenged the installation of Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Brayie II, the new Paramount Queen-mother of Sunyani, describing her installation by Nana Nkrawri as illegitimate.

The three royal gates – Akosua Duaa, Kwantwiwaa and Nyantakyiwaa families, claimed “Nana Nkrawri II unilaterally chose her as his queen, contrary to the demands of the customs and culture of the Nana Boahen Korkor Royal Family and had since activated legal process to nullify that installation”.

But, addressing a news conference in Sunyani, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene and the Acting President of the Traditional Council, indicated that “when the stool became vacant, six candidates, including the current Paramount Queen-mother, Nana Brayie II, expressed their interest and per custom, the candidates presented customary drinks to the Omanhene through respectable citizens of the region for his kind consideration to nominating them for the vacant stool”.

“The Paramount Chief accepted the drinks of all the candidates and informed the kingmakers accordingly, but the kingmakers, upon receiving the customary drinks, Nana Nkrawri II set up a committee to look into the background of the candidates to assess their suitability to enable him to exercise his prerogative by nominating a suitable candidate for the approval and endorsement of the kingmakers”, Nana Sarbeng indicated.

“The Paramount Chief exercised his prerogative in favour of Nana Brayie II, and subsequently presented her to the kingmakers to seek their approval”.

“When Nana Brayie II was presented to the kingmakers, all interested parties and the kingmakers overwhelmingly accepted her nomination”, he explained.

Nana Sarbeng said the new Paramount Queen-mother had since gone through the required customary rites, asserting that she, therefore, had the legitimate right to discharge her functions and duties as the Paramount Queen-mother of Sunyani.

“So, the stool has not been sold to the highest bidder as other royal families are claiming because Nana Brayie is from a royal family and she has all the credentials to occupy the stool,” he emphasised.

Nana Sarbeng, therefore, urged the good people of Sunyani to support the new Paramount Queen mother and accord her the necessary recognition and respect, saying “we are not going to sit unconcerned to allow some disgruntled elements to denigrate the highly respected Paramount Chief”.