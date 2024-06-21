Allegations and Demands: Ghanaian Citizens Seek Clarity on RockCity Hotel Claims”

In a developing controversy surrounding RockCity Hotel and its alleged ties to Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Ghanaian lawmaker Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa faces mounting pressure to substantiate his claims.

The issue, initially brought to public attention by Hon. Ablakwa, centers on assertions that shares of SSNIT were sold to the hotel, implicating Dr. Acheampong, a prominent member of Parliament and government minister.

Recently, Hon. Ablakwa escalated the discourse with a demonstration involving key figures from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), alleging financial losses at RockCity Hotel. He cited documentation from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as evidence of these claims.

In response, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who owns RockCity Hotel, vehemently denied these allegations and publicly challenged Hon. Ablakwa to produce the purported documents. Dr. Acheampong even offered to gift properties to Hon. Ablakwa should the claims be validated, including a house purchased in 2014 at Trassaco Estate and a hotel in North Tongu, where Hon. Ablakwa serves as MP.

As concerned citizens advocate for transparency and accountability, they urge Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa to provide conclusive evidence within 24 hours. This demand underscores a commitment to uphold integrity in public discourse and safeguard the reputations of individuals and businesses contributing positively to Ghana’s development.

Signed by: Samuel Nana Yaw