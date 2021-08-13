Allegations from Peki, tantamount to incitement – Togbe Dake alleges

Togbe Gobo Dake XII, Dufia of Tsito Awudome, has condemned allegations by the Chiefs and people of Peki describing it as amounting to resurrecting decades-old land dispute between the two traditional areas.

This was contained in a statement delivered by Mr Robert Badu, his spokesperson, at a press conference in Tsito on Thursday, and which was in response to a recent statement by Deiga Kwadzo XII, Paramount Chief of Peki, accusing Tsito of installing a chief for a community on the disputed land

.

He alleged that the Deiga of Peki had over the years sought to sidestep the judicial arbitration of the case, and instead resorting to schemes which could lead to disturbing the peace.

Togbe Gobo Dake said that while the people of Tsito remained peace loving and awaited judicial conclusion of the matter, they would not stampede the process.

He said the new crave for social media activism and war mongering could ignite hostilities between the two sides and must cease now.

“We wish to express our dismay at the utterances of Togbe Kwadzo Dei XII, Paramount Chief of Peki of August 4, 2021.

“Even though we live in a democracy, where the rule of law is to be upheld for the maintenance of peace, it is appropriate that that was not compromised leading to violent clashes between our communities and loss of many innocent lives.”

“Togbe Kwadzo Dei XII alleged in his statement on August 4, 2021 that Tsito was planning to install a chief in Dededo and that if that should take place, they cannot look on “unconcerned and can therefore not be blamed for the aftermath of whatever transpires in the place.”

“This is an incitement to violence and is tantamount to the declaration of war!” he said.

Reacting to allegations raised by the people of Peki over the installation of a chief at Dededo, Togbe Gobo Dake, said Tsito had no such plan, but was aware of two installations of clan chiefs, and which were under the observation of the Police.

“We in Tsito have accepted the two installations because the people concerned properly informed us about the need to replace their former leaders.”

Deiga Kwadzo Dei had also alleged that Tsito had permitted the installation of a telephone mast on the disputed land and funded the legal battle with its royalties.

Togbe Gobo Dake, in response, said the telephone mast had been installed to provide a network for all and thus did not object to it.

He therefore noted that Deiga Dei’s claim that Tsito funded its legal battles with the mast “must be treated with contempt.”

“We have been financing our case in court for many decades now when mobile telephony had not been born,” Togbe Gobo Dake stated.

He also declared as false, Peki’s allegations of sand winning and cattle ranching being permitted by Tsito on the disputed land, adding that the Deiga of Peki had made several false claims pertaining to the protracted land dispute.

“We in Tsito are peace-loving and cherish our freedom.

“We believe that the managers of our country’s security apparatus are listening to these violent threats and will act to bring Deiga and his cohorts to order,” Togbe Gobo Dake said.

On Wednesday August 4, 2021 Deiga Kwadzo Dei, Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area, warned against an alleged plan by the people of Tsito to install a chief for Dededo, a community within an area, which had been the subject of a number of decade long dispute between the two traditional areas.

He said the planned installation was in disrespect of the ongoing court case over the land, and had the tendency of derailing the peace that had prevailed for some time now.

The Paramount Chief said this at a press conference at Peki Blengo in the South Dayi District on Wednesday, August 4, where he appealed to the government to consider the gravity of the emerging development, towards averting a possible reversion to the clashes between the two traditional areas.

“As a matter of urgency, I wish to draw the attention of the citizens of Peki, home and abroad, the South Dayi Security Council, the Volta Regional Security Council, the National Security Council, and the Government of the Republic of Ghana, to the recent nefarious activities of Togbe Gobo Dake XII, his elders and their sympathizers residing at Dededo.

“We the Chiefs and people of Peki have agreed to seek judicial determination of the case, to see that peace prevails in the area. This is why we are still in Court. But it has come to the notice of the Chiefs and the people of Peki that certain developments from our neighbours in Tsito give cause for alarm.

“While the matter is in court, the chiefs and people of Tsito have planned to install a chief at Dededo, a community in the disputed area. This planned installation of a chief is an affront to the chiefs and people of Peki, whilst the case is in court,” Deiga Dei stated.

The Paramount Chief further alleged that the Chiefs and people of Tsito “unilaterally” ceded out portions of the disputed land for the installation of a telephone mast, royalty from which he claimed was being used to finance the court case.

He also claimed that a “large portion” of the land had been leased out by Tsito for cattle ranching with its attendant destruction of farms, while permitting sand winning, which he said also destroyed the land.

Deiga Dei said the infractions threatened the peaceful resilience of the people of Peki, and must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“We want to draw the attention of the Nation, the authorities and everybody that, we the people of Peki have been able to hold our peace for all this while, by not acting in ways that will disturb the peace. We do not want any blame by going contrary to acceptable peaceful procedures. It is because of this that peace has prevailed for the outcome of the judicial process.

“We the chiefs and people of Peki take a serious view of the planned action of our counterparts of Tsito. We cannot sit down, fold our arms and look unconcerned for the installation and all the above mentioned activities to take place and continue.

“By this news conference we want to draw the attention of the whole world that the planned installation of a chief in the disputed area is unacceptable. We have maintained the peace; we have kept it for a long time. The action by the people of Tsito has gone over the bar and we cannot continue to tolerate it.

“But if the planned installation is not stopped, we cannot also look on unconcerned and can therefore not be blamed for the aftermath of whatever transpires in the place.

“We the Chiefs and people of Peki are for peace, working for peace and praying for peace. We the people of Peki and Tsito should all live by the tenets of good governance,” the Paramount Chief stated.

Dededo was established in 1961 by the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS), and eventually became a refuge for displaced communities following bloody clashes.

Deiga Dei said the last chief of Dededo who died over 36 years ago, was installed by the people of Peki in consultation with the settlers.

He said although a new chief was expected to be installed, it had been hindered by the court case as the people of Peki sought to abide by the law.

Present at the press conference were Chiefs of the various communities under the Peki Traditional Area, all who were dressed in mourning clothes.

The conference was held under strict supervision of the police who enforced the needed coronavirus protocols.

Also present was Mr Rockson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP) of South Dayi, who promised to bring up the issue in Parliament, to facilitate an end to the over 70 year-old dispute.

He also said the issue must be given the needed media attention, and promised to lead the effort while calling on the youth of the area to endeavour to prevent any clash with the people of Tsito.