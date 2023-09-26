Allegations of U.S. Opposition to African Prosperity Surface

A widely circulated TikTok video featuring Clayton Morris has raised questions about U.S. intentions concerning African nations such as Ghana and Ivory Coast.

It implies that the United States may be reluctant to see these African countries, rich in oil resources, achieve the same level of prosperity as a country like Norway.

It suggests that, like in the case of Norway in the 1960s when they were relatively impoverished, the U.S. might discourage Africa from prospering. Despite the rise in living standards and life expectancy in Norway over the years, many Norwegians tend to stay in their country after completing their education.

It is speculated that the U.S. could be taking measures to prevent Africans from experiencing a similar economic transformation.