Alleged Attack On Ada fm; Residents Smell Foul Play …Say It Was Stage-mannaged

Information picked from close sources within Ada indicates that the supposed attack on Ada 93.3 fm was staged managed just to create an very bad image for Electrochem Ghana Limited.

Management of Radio Ada in a Press Release claimed a group of people attacked the station on Thursday, 13 January, 2022 and beat up a presenter and vandalised the on-air studio equipment, leading to the temporary shut-down of Radio Ada.

Though sad as it may seem, contrary information received regarding that development is that no attack has been witnessed in the station and that, management of the station allegedly cooked up the said story to seek attention and to create the impression is though Electrochem Ghana Limited was behind the incident, since the station has since the revival of the Songor Salt project, been speaking and campaigning against Electrochem.

“When you even look at the pictures that management of the station is showing, you realized that nothing was destroyed,” they believed.

“We believe the to that the information being put out there by management of Ada Radio is not true. We as residents have also picked intelligence information that there has not been any attack on the station. This is a cheap way of gathering public attention when they know nobody listens to them because the station is becoming irrelevant in Ada and it’s catchment areas,” residents said.

They revealed that Ada fm from day one never seen anything good about the revival of the Songor Salt which will benefit and is benefitting hundreds of people and improving livelihoods.

“But that is not to say that the company will attack the station . Electrochem has made efforts to bring Everyone on board through effective dialogue where every right thinking resident of Ada and it’s surrounding communities got the understanding of the whole project.

Residents have therefore called on the police service to carry on with it’s investigation to ascertain the truth in the whole issue.