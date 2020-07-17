The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has rejected claims in the media that one Emmanuel Awuah, the alleged killer of an Uber driver at Nyinahin, is a student of the University.

It said Awuah ceased to be a student of the University after failing to register for two consecutive academic years and could, therefore, not be described as a student of the University

“Master Awuah did not register for the first and second semesters of the 2018/2019 academic year. He again did not register for the first and second semesters of the 2019/2020 academic year”, a statement issued by the University and copied to that Ghana News Agency (GNA), read.

The statement signed by Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University’s Relations Officer, further explained that “per the University’s regulations, a student who abandons his course for one full academic year without any cause ceases to be a student of the University”.

According to the statement, the said student did not defer his programme nor did he indicate any reason(s) for abandoning his programme of study in the University.

The statement indicated that “in this case, the said student abandoned his course for two academic years and can therefore not be referred to as a KNUST final year student.

Management of the University, however, said it was deeply saddened by the action of Master Awuah who was once a student of the University, but condemned his actions and urged the police to step up efforts at apprehending his accomplice.

The statement advised the media to cross-check facts properly with the University’s Relations Office before tarnishing the hard-won reputation or risk legal actions.

