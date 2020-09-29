Mr. Harry Anthony Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Regional House of chiefs has vehemently debunk a story circulating that two vehicles donated by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to the Oti Regional House of Chiefs kept with him could not be traced.

The Registrar said the story was fabricated to tarnish his image, and urge the general public to ignore and treat it as baseless allegation.

Mr. Attipoe said, he was invited by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to come for the vehicles which were meant for the Oti Regional House of Chiefs.

“Four days before the inaugural ceremony, he sent one of the vehicles which was the Land Cruiser to the Oti Regional Minister, Hon Kwesi Owusu Yeboah at Dambai the Capital of Oti. And the vehicle was kept at the Regional Minister’s residence for safety reasons whiles the keys were with him,” he disclosed.

Mr. Attipoe continue that on the day before the inaugural ceremony the second vehicle also Landcruiser was added. After the event the Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia handed the keys of the two vehicles to him.

The registrar decided to keep the two vehicles with him and would send them back on the 12th of October when the election would be conducted to elect the leaderships of the Oti Regional House of chiefs. Because the Landcruiser was to be used by the president of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs and the pick-up for administration purpose.

The Registrar continues that to his surprise on his way from Dambai to Accra. The driver of the pick-up vehicle called him that he has been stopped by some policemen that the Oti Regional Minister has ordered them to come for the vehicles.

He spoke with the Policemen and asked the driver to release the vehicle to them, he also asked them to come for the Landcruiser by then he has gotten to Nkwanta. A few minutes after, the Divisional Commander of Nkwanta, Superintendent of police by the name Lartey Lawson also said that he has been instructed by the Oti Regional Minister that he should come for the Landcruiser.

According to Mr. Attipoe, he then took his particulars, made him sign after he gave the vehicle to him.

The Registrar further stated that the publication making rounds that he has bolted with the vehicles donated by the Vice President doesn’t make any sense to him because those vehicles were kept in his custody for two weeks before the inauguration.

Mr. Attipoe in concluding, cleared the air, that to his best of knowledge the two vehicles are now kept in the custody of the Oti Regional Minister, Hon Kwesi Owusu Yeboah at Dambai.