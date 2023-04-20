Alleged murderer of Agyei Abanga handed over to police

Mrs Bogpoka Abanga, the alleged murderer of her husband, Mr Agyei Abanga, 39, at the Logre community in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, has been handed over to the police by her Family.

She was brought together with three of her children to the Pelungu Police Command of the Ghana Police service by her brother from Walewale, where she was reported to have fled to after allegedly killing her husband.

Mr Bawa Dagal-kurug, the head of the bereaved family confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency.

“Her family at Sheaga called us and informed us that her brother at Walewale, where she travelled to after committing the crime has brought her to them but they could not directly hand her over to us due to the nature of the issue at hand and so they handed her and the children over to the police’’ he said

“The police then handed the children over to us and remanded her for further investigations and we as a family wants to appeal to the police to get to the bottom of this matter because this brutal murder of our son is highly unacceptable and must not be taken lightly” he added

Inspector of Police, Mohammed Ibrahim, the station officer of the Pelungu Police Command of the Ghana Police Service in the Nabdam District also confirmed to the Ghana News Agency that the suspect was in Police custody.

He said the investigation was ongoing and the suspect would be charged in court accordingly.

He said a postmortem was to be carried out on the body on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The suspect is alleged to have hit the head of the deceased multiple times with a pestle at about 2300 hours last Saturday, locked him up and fled with her children to Walewale.