A 29 year old labourer has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with his co-tenant’s seven year old daughter at Nungua in Accra.

Christian Addokwei Allotey, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann admitted Allottey to bail in the sum of GHS 60,000 with three sureties, one of whom should be a public servant earning not less than GHS 2,500 a month.

The court further directed Allotey to stay 50 meters away from the victim.

The matter has been adjourned to September 22, for Case Management Conference.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei who held the brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, said the complainant is the mother of the victim. Allotey is a co-tenant to the Complainant and both reside at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region.

Prosecution said on August 31, this year, in the morning, the victim was playing with her friends when Allotey approached them and he asked the victim to follow him to his room and watch television.

Prosecution said the victim however declined Allotey’s offer.

According to prosecution, Allotey carried the victim on his shoulders and sent her into his room where he had sex with her.

Sergeant Aniagyei said the victim shouted for help but no one responded until her elder sister suddenly opened Allotey’s door and found him in the act.

Suddenly, prosecution said, the victim’s sister rescued her and informed their mother about the incident.

Prosecution said the complainant mobilised people who assisted to her to apprehend Allotey. Allotey was sent to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOOVSU) of the Ghana Police Service where a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.