Alleged ritual murderer granted GHC500,000 bail

Evans Oppong Kyekeku, accused of attempting to use his 11-year-old daughter for rituals at Oyibi in Accra has been granted GHC500,000 bail with two sureties to be justified.

Oppong Kyekyeku was granted bail after he filed an application for bail at an Accra High Court.

The High Court presided over by Mrs Justice Mary Yanzuh ordered the accused person to be reporting to the case investigator every Tuesday.

The District Court had declined the accused bail.

He was charged with preparation to commit crime to wit murder. The District court has preserved his plea.

The case of the prosecution was that Oppong Kyekyeku is the father of the 11-year-old victim, and he has been living in Holland for many years but relocated to Ghana, a year ago.

In May this year (2022), the accused allegedly told a friend known as Kwame that he was facing financial difficulty and consulted a spiritualist.

It said the accused agreed to present his daughter, one of his 12 kids, for money ritual.

The accused was, however, picked up after he allegedly managed to send the daughter for the ritual at Oyibi Kon in Accra.