Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR), a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with City of Hope will embark on an Adolescent Health Empowerment Project (AHEP) for adolescents in Agbogbloshie.

The project, with support from the French Embassy Ghana aims at educating and building the capacity of out-of-school adolescents and provide them livelihood empowerment skills

Mr Isaac Nyampong, Programmes Officer of ARHR, said the project would not only educate beneficiaries in adolescent reproduce health, it would also equip and empower them to be ambassadors to impact others.

“This project will use a series of activities to reach and engage the target beneficiaries which include; identifying and building the capacity of Adolescent Health Champions who will work in collaboration with community leaders and train to be become peer educators,” he said.

He said they would be organising peer networking meetings in the community to link adolescents to sexual reproductive health services, adding that, ‘we will use drama sessions to educate adolescents on sexual reproductive health rights and legal literacy.’

He said adolescents with disability would also be empowered through organising persons with disability sports day to educate them on sexual reproductive health rights and legal literacy issues and organise empowerment workshops and life skills for them.

Mr Nyampong said they had engaged traditional, religious leaders and parents in the community and would work hand-in-hand to ensure inclusiveness in the project.

“Improving adolescents’ access to adolescent-friendly health information and services requires that adolescents and their families are empowered with information to expect more, demand more, exercise their agency on sexual and reproductive health.

“It also requires that adolescents take responsibility for ensuring better health outcomes,” he said.