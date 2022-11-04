Allied Consortiums supports Ishmael Arthur to participate in Soweto Marathon

Ishmael Arthur – one of Ghana’s leading middle and long distance athletes, has received support from Allied Consortiums, a Ghanaian multi-functional outfit based in South Africa, to participate in the 2022 Soweto Marathon fixed for Sunday, November 6, in South Africa.

Arthur, with a national record of 1:02:09, would be assisted with flight ticket, accommodation, feeding whilst in South Africa.

Arthur, 25, an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces and a student of University of Ghana, is expected to leave for South Africa on Thursday, November 3, and return on Tuesday, November 8.

He is expected to meet the officials of Allied Consortiums after the race and also interact with the race organisers.

He would be accompanied by Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager of Medivents Consult, one of the leading organisers of road race in Ghana and initiators of the trip.

Medivents Consult have over the years organized the Kwahu Easter Marathon, Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon and recently the Kushea Marathon.

Allied Consortiums is Ghanaian company in South Africa and operates in the areas of civil engineering, construction, real estate, mining, ICT services, and oil and gas.