Allotey, Maya And Other Boxers Make Weight For Cabic Big Fight Night

Cabic Boxing Promotions based in Accra, Ghana have not relented in their quest to unabatedly serve boxing lovers and the general public at large with mouthwatering boxing events.

The quintessentially remarkable promotional outfit is back again with a mammoth bang as they stage a bill consisting of three championship bouts set to take center stage on Saturday March 26 2022 at the exquisite Idrowhyt Events Center in Dansoman, Accra.

As the routine goes, boxers on the bill were obliged to make weight on Friday prior to fight night.

Patrick Allotey and Tanzania’s Hamisi Maya tipped the scale at 150. 5 lbs and 148.9 lbs respectively for their WBO Super Welterweight Championship. Emmanuel Quaye also came in at 150.3 whiles his adversary Frank Dodzi weighed slightly heavier at 150.4 lbs for their WABU Super Welterweight Championship.

Then came the big men, National Champion Osumanu Saabo Haruna weighed 267.7 lbs, much heavier than Nigeria’s John Cyril Martin ahead of their WABU Super Heavyweight clash. Joseph Akai Nettey aka Akalish came in at 108 lbs vrs Robert Nunoo’s 110 lbs for the RBO and National Flyweight Championship. In other bouts : Moses Lartey 156.2 versus Michael Darku 158.6 in a Middleweight fray. Emmanuel Sackey 127.9 vrs David Lamptey 130: Super Featherweight.

And finally Faisal Abubakar versus Emmanuel Allotey 143 lbs and 142 lbs respectively. All boxers have promised fireworks and fans can’t expect anything less.

Gates open @ 6pm sharp.

By Samuel Opoku Amoah (Sam Nana Gold)