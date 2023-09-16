Allotey not qualified but very happy with bronze medal

Ghana’s Theo Kpakpo Allotey who reached the medal zone in Dakar at the African Olympic Games Qualifiers says though he has not qualified, but he is very happy as the people of Ghana can now see his performance.

Allotey who missed the 2022 Comonwealth Games believes he can make it if given a second chancr because he has learnt many things.

The Wisdom Boxing Gym product thanked his coach Dr, Asare and the assistant trainers as well as everyone who has supported the Black Bombers.

Only gold winners will qualify at the Dakar event, more more will make it at the Qorld Qualifiers in Italy and Thailand.

Ghana was represented by 12 boxers, seven males and five females, and only one won a bronzr medal.

Coach Ofori Asare is happy that they never came home empty handed.