Allow Coach Otto Addo to make his own selections – Augustine Arhinful

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful has urged Ghanaians to give the Head Coach of the senior national team, Otto Addo, a free hand to make selections for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Arhinful, speaking to the GNA Sports on rumours circulating that some foreign based players including Salisu Mohammed, Hudson Odoi have now shown interest in the Black Stars having declined earlier call-ups several times to play for the country.

He said, “Let’s allow the coach to make decisions, I have already heard a lot from Ghanaians who don’t want Salisu Mohammed especially around the team.

“I can tell you, in 2006, Laryea Kingston played in all the qualifiers, a player like Habib Mohammed never played one minute of the qualifiers, somebody like Alex Takyi Mensah never played one minute of the qualifiers, but they were at the world cup.”

According to him, if Ghanaians allow Otto Addo to do his job without influencing him, he would be able to yield positive results for the team at the World Cup.

“We have hired him to do a particular job for Ghana, which is for him to give us good results and for the two matches that he was head coach, we have gotten the results we needed so I don’t have to challenge his authority or decision when he thinks that he has to pick player A or B, let’s allow him,” he said.

Coach Addo and his technical team members are on a hunt for players to represent Ghana at the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar as they look forward to making history in their fourth World Cup appearance in November.