Allow the Board of Trustee to do its work – Chief to Manso-Nkwanta youth

Nana Bi Kusi Appiah II, Paramount Chief of Manso Nkwanta Traditional Area, has called on the youth in the area to allow the Board of Trustees of the Asanko Mine Social Responsibility Fund (SRF) to do its work.

He said the SRF was set up by the Mine and the Traditional Council purposely to promote socio-economic development of the Mine’s catchment area to improve the living conditions of the people.

It was therefore not true that the Mine was not doing anything to promote development in the area.

Speaking at a press conference to react to agitations by a section of the youth in the area that Asanko Mine was not helping in the development of the area, Nana Appiah said development of the area was his utmost priority.

He would therefore support any initiative that would help bring development to the people in the area.

Nana Appiah said the SRF was entrusted in the Board of Trustees to prevent any political interference in the management and use of the funds.

“My policy is that I do not want any interference from any of the politicians in a sense that we had people who took the decision to inaugurate the board of trustees, so why go to the Assemblies to look for other trustees,” he said.

He added that the SRF was purposely for the development of the 23 catchment areas in which the Mine operated, and that nobody would be allowed to squander the funds, but would be used for the purpose agreed upon by all the parties.

“I want good initiatives for my people and not my personal interest and the concerns of the youth are mine too,” he added.

He urged all those who were tarnishing his image and that of the Traditional Council to desist from that, since the funds were not meant for him but for the people.

Mr George Osei Mensah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said some projects had been initiated at Kwabenaso, Manso Abore, Manso Nkran, Asuadei and Kompesi.

He said funds for the projects had been released by the Mines and the Board was working to select contractors to start the projects.

Mr Rammy Oboro, Sustainability Manager of Asanko Mine, stressed the need for the fund to be managed by the Board of Trustees and not the district assembly in order not to create any problem in its management.