Dr. Priscilla Esther Biamah-Dankwah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, has appealed to parents to allow health officials to immunize their children against the deadly polio virus.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the ongoing polio immunization exercise, Dr. Dankwah said some parents often prevented health officials from administering the polio vaccine to their children during such exercises.

She added that, the field officers would visit every home to administer the vaccine due to the closure of schools because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Municipal Health Director noted that, over 26,970 children under the age of five years in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality were expected to be immunized in the phase one of the National Polio Immunization exercise slated for September 10 to 13, 2020.

“The vaccine is free and safe,” she added.

She further appealed to residents in local gated communities to cooperate with the health officers for a successful immunization exercise.

Thirty new cases of polio were detected in the country from July 2020, a situation that has compelled the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and its partners to embark on the immunization exercise to protect Ghanaian children from the polio infection.

The second phase is slated for 8 to 11 October, 2020.