Allow Victims To Visit Hospitals For Breast Cancer Treatment – Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addae

The Chief Executive Officer of Breast Care International and Peace and Love Hospital in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai has appealed to all religious leaders who regard breast cancer as demonic and detain victims at their prayer camps without allowing them to seek medical attention to refrain from such act.

She made this statement when she paid a courtesy call on the paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Council, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I, who is celebrating the year anniversary of his enstoolment as the president and paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region.

She added that she’s not against prayers and the divine power of the Almighty God however, breast cancer patients need more medical treatment Therefore, patients must visit hospitals rather than to stay at prayer camps and make their situation worse.

“The myth and misconception about breast cancer in various societies should not be encouraged at all because this disease is curable. I can confidently say without any iota of doubt that early detection and seeking of medical attention can help victims overcome this deadly cancer.”- Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai.

According to her, primary prevention and regular check-ups are imperative in fighting against breast cancer. She made it clear that about four thousand, six hundred and fifty (4,650) female gets breast cancer every year in Ghana, and two thousand (2,000) out of them pass it on annually.

Dr. Mrs. Addai emphasized that Breast Care International and Peace and Love Hospital are poised to work assiduously to make breast cancer a thing of the past therefore, every Tom, dick, and Harry must contribute their quota towards this fight to help humanity particularly, women.

Nana Kwasi Bosomprah also expressed his recondite gratitude to Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai and her entourage for their special visit to his land and the free breast cancer screening to the people of Goaso and Ahafo at large.