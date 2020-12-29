The South African police on Monday said unidentified people broke into security company premises in Polokwane and stole 18 firearms between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

The police said the suspects violently opened the door with an unknown object and stole the firearms along with an unknown number of ammunition and one computer with a keyboard.

“As we continue to fight against violent crimes perpetrated through firearms, we cannot afford to have these firearms landing in the wrong hands,” said acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Jan Scheepers, adding that the police have launched the manhunt for the suspects.

He noted that they will also investigate whether the firearms were safely secured in terms of the law. Scheepers appealed to the public to report to the police any information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects. In the past, firearms have been stolen and used to commit crimes like armed robbery.