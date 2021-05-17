A total of 31.8 percent of the EU population received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant announced on Monday.

On May 10, the European Commission said that 27.7 percent of the EU population had received at least one shot.

Spinant added that 237.5 million vaccine doses were delivered (up from 208.6 million a week ago), and 196.5 million vaccinations were carried out (up from 172.5 million).