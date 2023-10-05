Almost 4,000 new voters ID registered on the Kpone-Katamanso election roll.

About 3,964 new voters in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have been captured onto the national electoral roll after the 21-day Limited Voter Registration Exercise, which ended on October 2, 2023.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, Mrs. Doris Emefa Agbezhulor, Kpone-Katamanso District Electoral Officer, of the Electoral Commission, described the exercise in the municipality as successful.

She said out of the 3,964 new voters, 2,115 were male and 1,849 females, and noted that the commission had started with the voter transfer and voter ID card replacement, saying that exercise would also end on October 9th, 2023.

She revealed that 19 new registrants were challenged during the registration process at the district office, out of which 12 were cleared with seven pending.

The District Electoral Officer added that her outfit would be open to the public, saying any registered voter with some issue of concern should not hesitate to visit the district office so the issue could be rectified.

Mr. Agbezhulor intimated that during the limited voter registration exercise, only two political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had their agents present throughout the process, adding that their cooperation aided in the smooth running of the exercise.

According to her, voters who wished to transfer their votes should come along with any valid documents, such as utility bills and indentures, and those who want their lost voter ID cards replaced should use the EC-generated short code *222*1067#, follow the instructions, and visit the district office with the transaction message for a seamless exercise.