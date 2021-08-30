Almost 70 Die of Mystery Disease in Northern India

A viral fever of unknown origin has hit the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in 68 deaths, including of 40 children, within the past week, The Times of India reported on Monday.

Twelve children among the reported fatalities died from the fever in the past 24 hours in the Firozabad district, according to the health ministry.

“The situation in the districts is alarming,” a member of legislative assembly of Firozabad, Manish Asija, was quoted by The Times of India as saying. Asija added that “waterlogging, lack of sanitation and hygiene are the reasons behind the disease spread.”

Most fever carriers suffered from high temperature, dehydration and a low platelet count. Some patients died during treatment, and others showed symptoms of dengue fever. State hospitals were running out of beds with blood banks running dangerously low.

The causes of the deaths are being studied, medical experts told the newspaper. The situation is aggravated by the high humidity amid severe heat in the region creating a favorable environment for the spread of viral diseases.