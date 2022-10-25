Almost all executives of Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam NDC retained

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region, has retained almost all the former constituency leadership in the just-ended elections.

The retained incumbents are Professor Jonathan Annan, Chairman; Mr Kojo Duodu, Secretary; Mr Amos Amoah, Youth Organiser, and Mr Galahad Andoh, Communications Officer, all of whom went into the race unopposed.

Mr Fiifi Adams, the party’s incumbent treasurer, was the only loser in the race.

He lost with 384 votes to the former Deputy Communications Officer, Mr Rexford Mensah, who got 795 votes. The third aspirant, Mr Pius Wilson had 232 votes.

Mr Obed Ninchi, the newly elected Deputy Communications Officer, polled 987 votes to beat his contender, Mr Kweku Sarpong, who polled 425.

Mr George Harrison, the incumbent Vice Chairperson polled 989 votes to retain his position while Mr Solomon Cobbinah got 411.

The Deputy Youth Organiser, Mr Benjamin Asiedu, maintained his position with 118 votes, to beat his contender, Mr Felix Amoah, who had 37.

Madam Joyce Eguakon, the incumbent Deputy Women’s Organiser also secured her seat with 114 votes as against her opponent, Madam Bridget Amissah, with 38 votes.

Other incumbents – Mr Kojo Mensah, organiser; Madam Mayfred Adarkwah, Women’s Organiser; Mr Mark Arthur, Deputy Treasurer; Mr Kakra Lawrence, Deputy Organiser, Mr Fiifi Essuman-Arthur, Deputy Secretary, and Mr Musah Suleiman, Zongo Caucus all retained their seats with significant margins.

The election, held at the Ochiso Methodist School, witnessed high political euphoria but was very peaceful.

Prof Annan, the Constituency Chairman of the party, urged all aspirants and members to rally around the flagbearer to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party in 2024.

He urged all aspirants to bury their differences and work together to protect the Parliamentary seat in the constituency and push harder for the ultimate; the presidency.