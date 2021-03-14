The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alpha Gold GH Limited, Mr Alpha Nyarko Kissi has been honored by the Asuboa South Presby Primary School in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region by naming the Primary Six Classroom after me as “Alpha Kissi Nyarko Block” after donating some bags of cement to the School.

The School Authority last week call on me to assist them with some building materials to support their project, which as part of my cooperate responsibilities he presented some bags of cement to the School Tuesday.

After making the presentation, the Headteacher, Gideon Amo to his surprise said they have named the Primary Six classroom after me as a form of appreciation for my kind gesture.

The Philanthropist who has supported many institutions and individuals humbly accepts it and promised to assist the school with all my efforts to help young ones to gain a better education in the local community.

In an encounter with the students, he noted that “my support for the school project was to help them ease the burden the pandemic has imposed on them both financially and operationally which includes day-to-day teaching and learning activities”.

He called on the parents to support their wards to complement the efforts of teachers and the government to help the lives of the children.

He further called the past students to support the necessary and little things that they can afford to ensure the wellbeing of the school and the students in these difficult times as the government is also doing its best by providing them with the necessary support.

He, however, urged them to adhere to the coronavirus pandemic protocols that have been rolled out by the government and the Ghana Education Service (GES) in other not to spread it.