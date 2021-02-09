Alpha Industries Limited in partnership with Delta Paper Mill on Tuesday donated chocolates and Personal Protective Equipment to Dzorwulu Special School to observe the month of love celebration.

The purpose of the donation was to dedicate love to the special school as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration.

Mr Julian Quao, the field Manager for top Choco brand said, the donation was part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities programme to promote their brand.

He said chocolate was set for the celebration of Valentine’s Day in Ghana and there was the need to exhibit love to the children for them to also feel important and loved in the society.

Mr. Quao said, the donation was to spread chocolate and also educate them on the use of their disposable paper handkerchiefs as part of the measures to improve COVID -19 protocols.

He added that they selected the “special school” because they were vulnerable and neglected by the society.

The theme for this year’s month of love celebration was “spread the energy”.

The top Choco brand donated 500 pieces of chocolate and 600 pieces of disposable handkerchiefs donated by the Delta paper mill Limited.

Mr. Frederick Tetteh, Headmaster of the school thanked them for the donation and recommended the government for providing the school with PPE.