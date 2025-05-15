Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Ghana Chapter Leads Earth Day Initiative with Tree Planting

The Black Star Pearls of Ghana, an affiliate of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, marked Earth Day 2025 with a symbolic tree-planting exercise at Aburi Botanical Gardens, reinforcing their commitment to environmental stewardship.

The event saw 108 coconut seedlings planted a nod to the sorority’s 1908 founding year—by students, advocates, and partners, including the Daughters of the Middle Passage Foundation and Planet Waves Environmental NGO.

Dir. Christa Sanders and Professor Delia Gillis emphasized sustainable practices during the ceremony, while BSP Vice President Dzigbordi Kwaku Dosso spearheaded logistics, including meal distributions and reusable bag giveaways. Mr. Prince Afari, representing CSIR-OPRI, demonstrated proper coconut cultivation techniques, highlighting the crop’s rising global significance as a health and economic resource.

Aburi Botanical Gardens’ acting curator, Richard Forson, noted the site’s 164-acre expanse as an ideal backdrop for the initiative, which aligned with this year’s Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet.” The activity not only educated youth on environmental protection but also embodied the sorority’s legacy of service, a call to collective action for climate resilience.