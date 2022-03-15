Alternative Dispute Resolution Week Launched In Ho V/R

This year’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week celebration has been launched in Ho, in the Volta Region with a call on the public to make use of ADR mechanisms in settling their cases.

Her Ladyship Justice Irene-Charity Larbi, Justice of the Court of Appeal and Judge-In-Charge of ADR, who launched the programme said, the ADR had numerous benefits that supported quality justice delivery.

She said the Judicial Service had since 2005 created space and the necessary environment to serve the litigating public with all the benefits of ADR to make quality justice real and accessible to all, especially the poor and the vulnerable.

Her Ladyship underscored the importance of the Week celebration, saying, it helped to create public awareness, educate citizens on the use of ADR mechanisms to settle cases and to sensitised stakeholders including Judges, Court officials and lawyers.

She disclosed that the ADR programme had been extended to 131 Courts across the nation, a total of 635 mediators had been trained with at least five mediators assigned to each court, and Regional ADR Secretariats had also been established in 10 regions of the country.

Justice Larbi said ADR played key role in decongesting the courts, thus, allowing Judges to have more time to handle cases which were not amenable to ADR, and this undeniably made the Judiciary more efficient.

The regular Court system being a right based process, though has its own strengths, it is characterised by factors that occasionally delay and cost demand, thereby, making access to justice most of the time difficult, she said.

Justice Larbi said one key element investors looked out for when deciding to invest in a particular country was the strength and efficiency of the justice system of the country.

“The availability of these processes assists the Judges to maintain a high sense of integrity with the resultant satisfaction and confidence of Court Users in our judicial system,” she noted.

She said the ADR offered financial and emotional relief to parties involved, cuts down cost of ligation and thereby, making justice more accessible to greater number of people, stressing why Judicial Service adopted the ADR to ensure that access to justice was not hindered.

The Appeal Court Judge hinted that ADR concept had served as a complement to the traditional Court system, making access to justice cheaper, easier, expeditious, non-adversarial and faster for citizens and this has helped in reducing backlog of cases in the courts substantially.

Her Ladyship said conscious efforts must be made to sustain the ADR mechanism as it was paramount in the country’s goal of promoting excellence, speed, and efficiency in judicial administration.

“We can only achieve the excellence we seek if the judicial outcomes are not the product of long, drawn out processes that lead to Pyrrhic victories for the parties in a dispute,” she said.

She said the Courts could only be said to be friendly when the adjudication process was expeditiously carried out, devoid of unnecessary expense and all matters in dispute between parties were completely, effectively, and finally determined and the multiplicity of proceedings concerning such matters were avoided.

The Week-long programme is on the theme: “Making our Courts User friendly, through the use of ADR.”

The launch was attended by traditional authorities, members of the Bar, members of the Bench, mediators, the media, section of the public, among others.