Alumni congratulates Oti Boateng for wining overall best school at Independence Day Celebration

The National Executive Council of the Oti Boateng Old Students Association has congratulated the contingents of Oti Boateng Senior High School (OBOSS) for winning the overall best school during the 66th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Saturday, in Accra, it said the Association was elated about the School winning the first position in the Senior High School march-past category, as well as the second position in the Cadet Corps category.

“We are also proud of our OBOSS Regimental Police Cadet Band for being part of the mass Senior High School regimental band to play alongside the major security services band for the Independence Day celebration.”

The Association also congratulated all women on the celebration of the International Women’s Day and called for an end to violence against women.