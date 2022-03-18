Always Back Your Dreams With Perseverance To Achieve Future Goals

The youth have been urged to always back their dreams with perseverance to achieve their future goals.

They were also asked to recommit themselves and work hard irrespective of the problems and challenges they might encounter on the road to success.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Asawase Constituency NPP youth organizer, who made the call said it was time the Ghanaian youth redefine themselves and work hard towards achieving their goals in life.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi, he said there were many opportunities available to the youth if they were really committed to change their present situation.

Mr Ansah said acquiring technical and vocational skills and using it to create employment was the surest way to become economically independent in life.

He indicated that, despite the socio-economic woes in the world, which was triggered by the COVID pandemic, the NPP government continued to strive hard to create more jobs opportunities for the youth in the country.

Mr Ansah who is also the technical services officer at the Asawase office of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) said his outfit had through the various temporal employment modules created employment for over 839 youth in the area.

These included 388 engaged in the sanitation module, 98 community police, 200 Arabic Instructors, 111 security assistants and 42 kitchen assistance.

Efforts were also being made to recruit some nursing assistants.

Mr Ansah stressed the need for those who had been engaged to take advantage of the opportunity to build their capacities before the end of their contract so that they could enter other ventures.

He urged the beneficiaries to be punctual at their various work place and report any challenges confronting them for prompt action.