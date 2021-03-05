Each year the Gospel music genre and industry experiences upcoming and emerging artists with incredible and undeniable talent. There is a new voice in Gospel music who is blessed both Vocally and anointed and she is Alysza.

The Holland” based Emerging Ghanaian gospel artiste Alysza has kick-started 2021 reminding us about the love of God with her new inspiring song BLESSINGS”. When the world is battling for survival, as believers one thing remains constant, counting our Blessings and naming them one by one.

The Emerging Gospel sensation and worshipper talking about her new song Blessings” Alysza said ‘ Blessings is a song that was birthed out after i experienced a short illness, i released that to be alive and healthy was indeed a Great Blessing and should not be taken for Granted.

Through it all God kept me and in the right season He again Blessed me with Strength and Good health. This new song is from a heart of Gratitude.

The song Blessings is out on all Digital Music Platforms “As you support the circulation or spread of this song by sharing, you’re a part of a noble course, to give light, spread hope, encouragement, gratitude , and ultimately propagate the Gospel.” Alysza Added

GOSPEL ARTISTE PROFILE – GET TO KNOW ALYSZA

Malisa Agyeiwaa better known as Alysza a Ghanaian gospel artiste, songwriter, based in Amsterdam, “The Netherlands”. Her passion for music began at a very young age, writing Poems and singing in school. She later joined her church choir. Alysza believes her music ministry has a key role to play in encouraging believers and winning souls.

Download and stream ‘BLESSINGS’ produced by Kelby Adomako

Follow Alysza On Her Social Media Platforms

Instagram: Alyszamusic https://www.instagram.com/alyszamusic/

Facebookpage: Alysza https://www.facebook.com/Alyszamusic

Twitter: Alyszamusic

Source: Sista Ginna