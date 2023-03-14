AMA and Africa Fintech Summit Announce Partnership to Promote Fintech Innovation in Africa

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 14 March 2023, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency (AMA) and Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at increasing awareness about the fintech industry’s innovation in Africa and promoting the upcoming summit throughout the continent. The partnership combines AMA’s expertise in strategic, content-rich communications campaigns to increase the reach of the Impact that the Africa Fintech Summit creates for the Financial technology ecosystem in Africa.

Twice a year, The Africa Fintech Summit brings together the issues, entrepreneurs from different financial and technology verticals, and opportunities revolutionizing finance in Africa to the world’s stage to engage in thoughtfully designed community-oriented experiences, and African Media Agency has been there to boost the reach of the summit.

More than a conference, the summit is an ecosystem-building initiative with bilateral meetings, collaborative partnerships, workshops, demos, pitch competitions, ecosystem tours, whitepapers, awards, and plenty of opportunities to collaborate with the investors and entrepreneurs shaping the future of African fintech, and we are proud to be a partner for a summit that has gathered attendees from over 57 Countries, facilitated 12 Deals to Date, Over $100 Million in capital raise efforts for African Startups, and $5b+ In Capital Represented.

The partnership between AMA and AFTS will provide an excellent opportunity to amplify the summit’s impact and drive greater engagement with a broader audience. The event is hosted in Washington, D.C. during the World Bank/International Finance Corporation’s annual meeting week, is held in a different African city each November with most recent summits held in Cape Town, South Africa; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Lagos, Nigeria; and Cairo, Egypt. This year’s summit will be held in a hybrid format, on 12 April 2023, in person at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre with live global virtual delegates.

Eloine Barry, Founder, and CEO of AMA stated, “We are excited to partner with Africa Fintech Summit to drive fintech innovation in Africa. Our strategic partnership will leverage our expertise in communications and AFTS’s deep understanding of the fintech industry to showcase Africa’s best and most innovative fintech solutions. This marks the second year of our partnership and it is a pleasure to work with organizations who share our vision for innovation across the continent.”

Zekarias Amsalu, Co-founder of AFTS, said, “We are delighted to partner African Media Agency’s expertise in PR to bring together investors, policymakers, and fintech startups to explore future-forward financial technology innovation, trends, perspectives and the growth of fintech Africa. The summit will provide an excellent platform to drive meaningful impact and investment opportunities in the African fintech ecosystem.”

Registration for the summit is now open. Get 10% off tickets with the discount code AFTSDCPartner. Limited seats available!