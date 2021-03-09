The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has begun an exercise to validate all properties within its jurisdiction as part of efforts to update data and enhance revenue mobilisation.

The exercise seeks to authenticate existing data on the Assembly’s system such as the name of property owners, Ghana Post GPS, contact details, property type as well as capture new properties among others.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, who supervises the exercise, explained that the move would enable it to validate its digitised map to actual properties on the ground and link them to its system.

He said the validation exercise would make revenue collection more systemic and secured and appealed to property owners to cooperate with officials undertaking the project.

Mr Sowah noted that the skyline of Accra was seeing a lot more high-rise buildings, some as high as 20 storey or more, hence the need for an efficient property tax system to shore up revenue.

He said property rates were the main source of the Assembly’s Internally Generated Funds and urged all property owners to contribute their quota to building a resilient city by paying their property rates.