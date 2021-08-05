AMA, City of Freiburg support Kaneshie Polyclinic with medical supplies

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) with support from the City of Freiburg in Germany has donated medical consumables and equipment to the Kaneshie Polyclinic.

The gesture was to assist in the healthcare delivery amidst the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The items were stethoscopes, fingertip pulse oximeter, collapsible wheelchairs, nasopharyngeal airways, infrared thermometer, ultrasonic cleaning devices, small centrifuge, bag-valve-mask ventilation, binocular transmitted-light micro, trinocular transmitted-light micro and blood pressure monitors.

Others were disposable overshoes, instrument sterilisation trays, oropharyngeal airways surgical gowns as well as aprons, latex and nitrile glove, laryngeal and surgical masks, protective goggles and face shields.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief who presented items said the healthcare needs of the people in the city was paramount hence the donation to improve the quality of healthcare delivery.

He said the supplies were received through a sister city relationship with the City of Freiburg in Germany and that key medical facilities in Accra like the Mamprobi Hospital and Usher Polyclinic had benefited from initial donations.

“We have a sister city relationship with the City of Freiburg in Germany and they have been supporting us to ensure that hospitals in the Accra always have medical supplies… Key medical facilities such as the Kaneshie and Ussher Polyclinics as well as Mamprobi Hospital have benefited from the supplies,” he said.

He pointed out that with the emergence of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 it had been necessary to provide more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as nose masks and sanitizers to frontline workers to help fight the virus.

Dr Turkson Cofie, the Director of Metro Health, Dr Turkson Cofie who received the items on behalf of the Kaneshie Polyclinic expressed her profound gratitude towards the gesture and assured that the supplies would be used judiciously to improve healthcare delivery.

“On behalf of the Kaneshie Polyclinic, I want to express our profound gratitude for the support that we have received so far from you…As indicated, this is not the first time, even last year we received two donations from the Assembly to support our work in ensuring that the COVID-19 is contained.

“We are most grateful and we will assure you that these logistics and medical equipment will be maintained and used judiciously,” she said.

The AMA Chief Executive later inspected an ongoing two-storey expansion project, which would serve as a maternity block at the Kaneshie Polyclinic.

The project consists of a theatre, consulting and changing rooms, a dental unit, an ultrasound scanning room, washrooms among other facilities.