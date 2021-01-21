The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has distributed nose masks, school uniforms, and stationery to basic schools to children in the metropolis, who reported at school for the first time in the new academic year.



The gesture forms part of efforts by the Assembly to support ‘My First Day at School’ initiative and to encourage the children to be at school while increasing enrolment at the basic level.

In all, a total of 315 new entrants were admitted at the basic schools which benefitted from the items.

The schools are Kaneshie Bishop Basic School, Bubuashie Circuit School, Nii Kojo Ababio Cluster of Schools, John Wesley, Methodist Basic School, Ayaloloo Cluster of Schools, Private Odartey Lamptey, St Michael and All Angels Anglican School.

Mr Julius Azumah, a Director of Administration of the AMA, who distributed the items on behalf of the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah advised the children to take their studies seriously while adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The children who numbered over 5,000 were also served with snacks during the visit to the schools.