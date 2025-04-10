Ama Dokua Rejects Nude Video Allegations, Accuses Influencer of Blackmail

Former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has denied any involvement in the alleged circulation of a nude video of German-based Ghanaian brand influencer Tina Mensah.

She described the claims as baseless, defamatory, and part of a calculated attempt to damage her reputation.

The dispute stems from a defamation suit filed by Mensah at the Accra High Court, in which she accuses Asiamah-Adjei and a third party, Abigail Kwarteng, of being responsible for the unauthorized recording and distribution of the video. According to court documents, the video was allegedly captured by Kwarteng—described by the plaintiff as a foster daughter to Asiamah-Adjei—during a visit to her Kumasi residence on February 18, 2025.

Mensah claims the video was taken without her consent while she exited a bathroom, following a heated argument in which Kwarteng had accused her of visa fraud. The plaintiff further alleges that Kwarteng admitted to filming the incident and forwarding the footage to Asiamah-Adjei, after which it appeared on platforms including TikTok and Facebook.

Responding to the allegations, Asiamah-Adjei confirmed that while she has not been formally served with the lawsuit, she has seen the writ circulating on social media. She said she has instructed her legal team to enter an appearance and file a comprehensive defence.

“I have not received any official service of the suit,” she said, “but I’ve seen the writ being widely circulated on social media. I have therefore instructed my lawyers to file an appearance, and a full defence will follow in the coming days.”

She firmly denied any involvement in the video’s circulation, labelling the allegations as part of a broader attempt at blackmail and reputational damage. “These claims are unfounded and defamatory,” she stated. “This is a private matter between two individuals that is being manipulated to target me for personal and political gain.”

Asiamah-Adjei also questioned the timing and motive behind the lawsuit, suggesting that her inclusion in the matter is a deliberate effort to drag her into a dispute in which she played no role.

Mensah is seeking GH¢20 million in aggravated and general damages, along with a declaration that the release of the video was defamatory. She is also demanding an unqualified apology from both Kwarteng and Asiamah-Adjei, citing loss of professional endorsements, the collapse of her engagement, and emotional trauma resulting from the video’s circulation.

The case is expected to be closely watched as it proceeds, raising broader concerns about digital privacy, defamation, and the accountability of public figures in the age of viral content.