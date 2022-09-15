AMA donates 900 duals desks to Accra Metropolitan Education Director

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has donated 900 dual Desks to the Accra Metropolitan Education Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to be distributed to various basic schools in Accra.

Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive who presented the furniture told the Ghana News Agency that the donation was in response to the call by the Metro Education Directorate to help improve teaching and learning in the schools.

She said it was President Nana Akufo-Addo and her commitment to support the development of education in the country.

Madam Sackey assured of the AMA’s commitment to address the challenges of basic schools in Accra to enable the students to learn in a congenial environment.

She reiterated the fact that the Assembly is responsible for the development needs of the people within the metropolis.

Mr Stephen Abamfo, the Accra Municipal Director, who received the items on behalf of the directorate, promised to maintain desks and keep them safe for generations to also benefit from them.

He lauded the AMA for their support towards the improvement of education in the various basic schools in Accra.