AMA donates food items to the Ga Traditional Council

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has presented some food items to the Ga Traditional Council towards the celebration of the Homowo festival.

It included 89 bags of maize, 89 gallons of palm oil, 23 bottles each of Castle Bridge and Schnapp, 70 cartons each of Guinness and Malta Guiness; 34 bottles of whisky, 104 cartons of beer and 69 crates of soft drinks, popularly called minerals.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, who made the presentation on behalf of the government, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the items were to support the council to enable them to celebrate the Homowo festival in a grand style.

She commended the chiefs for the peace of the area and called on them to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Mrs Sackey noted that Homowo festival is a platform to deepen good relationships among families.

Nii Adotey Otintor II, Sempe Mantse expressed gratitude to the AMA and the government and assured them that this year’s Homowo would be memorable one devoid of violence.