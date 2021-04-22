The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has ejected illegal occupants at the Independence Avenue Cluster of Schools in Accra.

The action follows their invasion of the school premises and turning the place into their permanent abode.

Speaking after the exercise, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs at the AMA said a committee had been set up by the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah to ascertain the cause of the issue and to propose recommendations to forestall future occurrence.

Nii Ankrah said the Assembly had stationed day and night security at the school to prevent the squatters from going back to the premises, adding that a taskforce had also been assigned to visit the schools since the incident occurred.
He noted that it was the second time the incident had occurred and that in the initial instance, an arrangement was made for a security officer to be stationed at the school’s premises.

The Independence Avenue Cluster of Schools was established in 1906 and comprised three basic schools namely; Independence Avenue ‘1’ and ‘2’ Basic Schools as well as Bishop Boys/Mixed Primary.

The school, which is one of the oldest public primary schools in the Central Business District of Accra has a total population of 778 pupils.

