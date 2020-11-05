The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in partnership with the Enterprise Group has cut the sod for the construction of a three-storey educational facility at Bishop Mixed Junior High School.

The building would accommodate about 280 students and have an office, bookshop, sickbay, staff common room, washrooms, a library, and an Information Communication Technology laboratory.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive speaking at a brief ceremony held on Tuesday at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, said this forms part of efforts aimed at encouraging education among the youth by creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

He said the investment would go a long way to help the young ones to acquire higher education and transform their lives.

He urged other cooperate bodies to take up the cause in ensuring that the youth get a better and conducive environment for teaching and learning as captured in the Enterprise Group’s Financial Literacy Project being rolled out in the school.

Mr Kili Gadzekpo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise Group said the project forms part of the continuous effort at improving their Corporate Social Investment programmes.

“The Enterprise Group in the bid to take corporate social investment to the next level decided to invest in a long-term sustainable project, hence the need for the construction of the facility that would accommodate students and promote superior teaching and learning,” he said.

Mr Gadzekpo said the project comes in two forms which include the construction of a three-storey building as well as the financial literacy section where students, parents, and teachers would be taken through basic financial principles.

He said the Enterprise Group through its corporate social investment efforts had embarked on many developmental projects such as the SOS Community Center in Kumasi, Library for the Wa community, and many others.