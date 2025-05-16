AMA Launches Major Decongestion Exercise in Central Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will begin clearing street traders and illegal structures from key commercial zones on Tuesday, May 20, targeting Okaishie, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, and Kaneshie.

AMA Chief Executive Michael Kpakpo Allotey announced the operation as part of efforts to restore pedestrian access and improve traffic flow in the capital’s busiest districts.

“Pavements are for walking, roads are for driving,” Allotey stated at a press briefing, confirming collaboration with market leaders who verified available space in formal markets.

Korle Klottey MCE Alfred Ato Allotey-Gaisie warned that unauthorized roadside containers would be demolished, noting traders’ encroachment onto roadways has exacerbated congestion and sanitation issues.

The cleanup precedes a planned 24-hour city management system combining sanitation and security patrols.