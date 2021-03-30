Mr Alfred Adjei, the Presiding Member (PM) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has commiserated with victims of a fire outbreak at ‘Rail Power’ in the Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan District.

Accompanied by members of the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the Assembly, the PM, who doubles as the Assemblyman for the Avenor Electoral Area, visited the disaster site to sympathise with the victims.

The ‘Rail Power’ provides eatery and residential services to commuters at Avenor, a suburb of Accra.

Mr Adjei and his team were led by Mr Edward Anim Sefa, the Chairman of the Circle Neoplan Transport Terminal, to assess the level of destruction of the facility.

The PM advised the occupants of the facility to notify the Electricity Company of Ghana to check the meters being used since there was the belief that the fire might have been caused by an electrical fault, adding that the Assembly would provide assistance when the need arose.

Mr Alex Benson, the operator of the facility, said the fire started around 2030 hours when they immediately called the Fire Service, who arrived to douse the fire.

